Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought the end to the long running anime after 22 years, and a new look has been revealed at a huge event coming next year to help say goodbye to the franchise after all this time. Tite Kubo’s Bleach initially made its return to screens with a new adaptation of the long awaited final arc of the manga a few years ago, and after four seasons, this new era of the anime has indeed come to an end. But fans are getting one last chance to say goodbye.

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Bleach Fes. has been announced as a major new event coming to Japan over the February 27-28 weekend, and it’s going to feature members of the production staff and voice cast as they look back on two decades of the anime and say their goodbyes. While there are no potential international plans revealed for the anime as of this time, a new poster has been revealed giving a cool look at the anime’s characters ahead of the event’s debut. Check it out below.

Bleach Fes Shares New Poster Ahead of 2027 Event

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It’s yet to be detailed what kind of event that Bleach Fes. will ultimately turn out to be, but it’s meant to be a celebration of how far the anime has come over its 22 year run as those behind the scenes look back on their time with the project. But while the TV anime series has come to an end, there are still many questions lingering about the potential future of the franchise. Because as fans know well enough by now, there actually is more in store for Bleach’s original manga story.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended its final episode with a time skip reintroducing Ichigo Kurosaki and the others ten years after the fight against Yhwach, and gave fans the first look at Ichigo and Orihime’s son, Kazui. This was meant to originally be a fun button on the final moments of the series, but decades later Kubo actually returned to the story with a new one-shot that actually picked up after the original end of the series. In fact, Kubo started a whole new arc.

Will Bleach: Hell Arc Ever Get an Anime?

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Bleach “No Breathes From Hell” was an official one-shot story that saw Kubo return to Shonen Jump to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the manga’s original debut a few years back. That’s also where this new iteration of the anime was first announced to be in production, and thus is kicked off a whole new wave of returns for the franchise. But what makes this new one-shot interesting was the fact that it introduced an entirely new realm with new, but familiar enemies to face off against.

Set after the events of Bleach’s original manga finale, this new one-shot introduced Hell to the series and revealed that many of the fallen foes (and potentially former allies) had been imprisoned in the mysterious region and changed as a result. But with no plans to continue the manga or anime as of this time, it’s left as a big cliffhanger. Do you want to see Bleach’s anime return for the Hell Arc someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.