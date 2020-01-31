Attack On Titan Gives Update on New Chapter Release

With the finale of Attack On Titan moving ever closer, fans are adamant about learning any new details when it comes to the upcoming releases of new chapters. As Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps find themselves in a new position of power in the story, things have only gotten worse for the people of the world, whether they are on the side of the nation of Marley or of Eldian descent. Now, details about the upcoming 126th chapter of Attack On Titan has been revealed, letting us know that the next installment has been completed!

In the latest arc of Attack On Titan, the war between Marley and Eldia has been heating up and the Survey Corps finds themselves in a situation that is very much a "monkey's paw" scenario. Each of our protagonists have found themselves in a VERY different situation from what fans of the anime know from the conclusion of the third season. Without going deep into spoiler territory, it is going to be amazing to see these terrifying events unfold in the upcoming fourth season.

Twitter User AttackOnFans translated the update for the 126th chapter of the Attack On Titan manga, noting that the installment has been completed, surely meaning that a release date will shortly be revealed for fans anxious to read the continuing saga of the Survey Corps:

According to Kawakubo Shintaro, #AttackOnTitan chapter 126 is already done! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/IrZniHbgIT — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 29, 2020

2020 is a big year for Attack On Titan, wrapping up the nihilistic franchise that has managed to gain such a passionate fan base. Based on the events that we've witnessed to date, the chances of seeing Eren and his friends be given a happy ending looks slimmer by the day.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.