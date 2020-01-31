Viral Video Takes You Through Attack On Titan's New Universal Ride

Have you ever wondered what it would be like the be a soldier in the Survey Corps? Well if you've watched Attack On Titan, that is probably the last thing in the world that you would want to know! Regardless, Universal Studios Japan has released a viral video of the upcoming virtual reality 4-D ride that gives you an idea of the thrills and chills you'll be experiencing should you venture into the walls of the remnants of the Eldian people.

Attack On Titan has long been a part of the Universal Studios Japan theme park, having been given a few different rides in the past as part of their summer attractions. A part of the park itself has several different statues and locales that allow one to believe that they are a part of the nihilistic franchise themselves. Along with this brand new virtual reality attraction, a recreation of the "mess hall" that Eren and his friends would sometimes convene in before missions.

Twitter User AoTWiki shared the video via their Twitter Account, showing off the patrons of the ride screaming in terror as Titans barred down upon them during a simulated mission of the Survey Corps within the franchise that has become such a staple of the medium of anime:

Universal Studios Japan 2020 - Attack on Titan XR Ridehttps://t.co/P9ETIcHvui pic.twitter.com/pL7eXRvIRq — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 27, 2020

Universal Studios is releasing this latest attraction at a great time considering the franchise is on the road to its finale, with Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps making their final stand against the nation of Marley. With the fourth and final season of the anime airing later this year, fans are chomping at the bit to see how the dark series makes its curtain call.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.