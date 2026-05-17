Major Crunchyroll Dub Returns to Release Schedule Following Delay

The coolest Spring 2026 anime on Crunchyroll has returned to its regular English dub release schedule following a surprising delay earlier this month. It’s been a great season for new anime releases thus far, and that’s especially been the case for English dubbed anime fans as well. Crunchyroll has a huge slate of dubs now airing for the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and has been keeping up with them at a very quick turnaround from the original Japanese release. But one of those shows faced some unfortunate issues behind the scenes.

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm originally made its debut earlier this Spring with a simultaneous launch of its English dub right alongside the original Japanese release. Unfortunately due to production issues behind the scenes, the SimulDub release of the series had been delayed before the release of Episode 5. But thankfully that extended wait has now come to an end as Daemons of the Shadow Realm Episode 5 English dub is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and the dub is returning to its weekly release schedule from here on out.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm English Dub Release Resumes With Crunchyroll

Courtesy of Square Enix

Earlier this month, fans following along with the SimulDub discovered that Episode 5 of Daemons of the Shadow Realm was not yet made available a couple of days after the episode’s release in Japan. Crunchyroll then explained the delay in an official statement, “Due to production delays, the next English dub episode of Daemons of the Shadow Realm will release on May 16, resuming weekly releases,” Crunchyroll’s official statement on the delay read. “Thank you for your understanding.” Thankfully, the dub has now continued and will be releasing new episodes on a weekly basis through the rest of the Spring.

The Japanese language release for Daemons of the Shadow realm is unfortunately two episodes ahead of the English dub version following this change in release schedule, but it’s not too big of a difference. There are some dubs that still release months after the original airing on other platforms, so by comparison it’s not too big of a hit. Especially as Daemons of the Shadow Realm continues to be praised as one of the standout shows of the Spring 2026 slate with each episode thus far.

What’s Going on With Daemons of the Shadow Realm?

Courtesy of Square Enix

Adapting Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa’s original manga of the same name, Daemons of the Shadow Realm starts with one of the coolest premiere episodes fans had gotten to see this Spring. Not only did it twist the kind of expectations fans might have had for it after seeing its initial historical fantasy setting, but each episode since has begun to reveal what the actual full story is going to explore from here on out.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has been one surprise after another as fans are introduced to new characters, abilities, factions and more, so you’re going to want to make sure to catch up with it all on Crunchyroll as it continues to air new episodes through the rest of the Spring 2026 months.

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