Boruto Artwork Imagines Sarada's Chunin Design

Sarada Uchiha is really coming into her own as a ninja of Konoha, assisting Team 7 as the smartest member of the team and recently taking her place in the manga as the team's leader. As the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke, she certainly has a lot to live up to as the original members of Team 7 have made a name for themselves time and time again within the Hidden Leaf Village! Now, one fan has decided to imagine what Sarada may one day look like once she achieves the rank of Chunin and the series were to transition into its own "Shippuden" timeline.

Sarada has already shown off a number of characteristics and techniques that she inherited from both of her parents. With harboring powers like the Sharingan and the Chidori that were trademarks of her father, Sarada also has a strong temper that she usually directs at Boruto that she inherited from her mother. It should be interesting to see how this youngest Uchiha grows as time goes on, as its clear that she is certainly honoring her parents in the various ninja missions that she is being dispatched on to protect Konoha.

Instagram Artist Toriverso shared this amazing artwork that imagiens what the future of Sarada would look like in the manga, perfectly blending the abilities of both Sakura and Sasuke into their daughter who has been such an instrumental part of the current Team 7's success:

View this post on Instagram ✧ sarada and himawari young adults ✧ A post shared by tori (@toriverso) on Jan 20, 2020 at 1:30pm PST

As Team 7 is currently fighting the nefarious organization of Kara in the manga, Sarada has perhaps never been more important to Konoha as takes the reins of her band of young ninja and directs them into attempting to save the seventh Hokage as well as take down the powerful Boro. Needless to say, she has the makings for one of the all time greatest ninjas of Konoha!

What do you think of this amazing art work that displays the potential future of Sarada? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.