Naruto Gives The Fifth Hokage Her Due With Stunning Cosplay

In the long line of Hokage that populated the role in Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village, perhaps none were as unorthodox as that of Tsunade. Originally having to be fished out of a bender of alcohol and gambling, the super strong female ninja has long prided herself on her ability to heal nearly any wound and think her way out of any situation. When Konoha had lost the third Hokage in his battle with Orochimaru, they needed a new Hokage with both the third and the fourth, Naruto's father, pushing up daisies. In choosing Tsunade, they found a worthy replacement, albeit an idiosyncratic one and one cosplayer has done the short tempered ninja justice!

Tsunade did an excellent job of leading the Hidden Leaf Village as the fifth Hokage, using her skills and know how to navigate the community through the Fourth Ninja World War. Though she eventually gave up her spot to Kakashi, who would become the sixth, with Naruto following as the seventh thereafter, she still remains an important figure in the Hidden Leaf Village and has luckily avoided the fate of the leaders of Konoha that have come before her.

Instagram Cosplayer JolieJuless.Cosplay shared her amazing cosplay that gives a pitch perfect interpretation of Tsunade, along with her drinking habit as the shot features the fifth Hokage holding onto some Sake which she does numerous times throughout the franchise:

Created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story.