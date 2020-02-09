Dragon Ball Z Fan Goes Viral for Reminding Everyone How Great AMVs Are

Thanks to anime's current breakthrough to pop culture in the last decade, it's far easier to access some of your favorite anime releases legally, in high quality, and right after they premiere in Japan. But for fans in the 2000s, it was much harder. If you're an anime fan who grew up with the medium in the early 2000s, then there's a good chance that you'll remember anime music videos, otherwise commonly known as AMVs. These videos took edited clips of various anime series (most of the time cool fight scenes) and paired them with music to create a whole new experience.

Sometimes these were the only way to watch, or re-watch some of the best anime around, and this became a whole new fandom in itself. Fans were drawn to to various videos of Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and more paired with Linkin Park songs, My Chemical Romance, and especially Drowning Pool's "Bodies." So many "let the bodies hit the floor" AMVs littered the Internet back then.

All it takes is one clip to bring any AMV fan back to those days, and @geserbuna18 went viral on Twitter for doing just that with a choice clip (with poor resolution to match) from a 2008 AMV crafted by user Sheriffwar173 that hits right in the feels. Check it out:

AMVs have come a long way since the early days. Now you don't have to download them one by one, and editing technology has turned these into completely different experiences! There's tons of new anime with great footage to be inspired by, new music, and all sorts of cool tricks the AMV community is using to keep the spirit of this alive. But this certainly makes one nostalgic.

Do you remember watching lots of AMVs? Are you still watching them? What's the Citizen Kane of AMVs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!