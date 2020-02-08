This Artist Drew Every Single Dragon Ball Character in One Amazing Mural

The story of Dragon Ball began in 1984, with the franchise created by Akira Toriyama introducing hundreds of characters over the many decades that it has existed. From the days of Son Goku as a child in the first series, to his adulthood in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, the Shonen series has long been one of the most popular anime series in the world. Now, one artist has taken on the monumental task of creating a mural wherein each character from the hard hitting franchise is displayed in the artist's glorious style, giving studious fans the opportunity to discover each well known character from the series.

Besides the normal roster of Saiyans and super powered aliens, there are nearly hundreds if not thousands of other characters that were created by Akira Toriyama. The series of Dragon Ball began much closer to a humorous tale rather than an action packed one, following Goku, Bulma, and Yamcha as they attempted to collect the magical "wishing balls" that summon the Eternal Dragon, Shenron. Though the anime of Dragon Ball Super may be on a hiatus when it comes to the anime, the manga continues and introduces new characters on a regular clip, with the new villain Moro threatening the galaxy.

Instagram Artist Ccayco shared this breath taking artwork that attempts to do the impossible by giving us a portrayal of every character from the Dragon Ball series:

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.