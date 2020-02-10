Black Clover Confirms Upcoming Hiatus

If you enjoyed the latest chapter of Black Clover, you will want to savor it. Not long ago, Yuki Tabata rolled out his latest update to the series, but the artist will be going on a break shortly. This coming week will see Black Clover rest on hiatus, but it will be back before long.

Not long ago, Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the break was on its way. Black Clover revealed it will not publish a new chapter on February 17 as fans expected. Instead, the series will resume with a new chapter on February 22.

As for why the break is coming, fans are not sure. Shueisha did not provide a reason for the hiatus, but fans are plenty happy to give Tabata a rest. The artist did have a child with his wife not that long ago. So if he wants to take time to spend with his family, more power to him!

Of course, fans are eager to see what will come with the next chapter. The latest installment of Black Clover was a wild one as Yuno came real close to dying. Chapter 239 followed Yuno and the Golden Dawn team come face to face with the dreaded Spade Kingdom. The hellish enemies are imbued with the same demonic power Asta has, but they have had much longer to cultivated that power. Its warriors are able to use their caustic magic to kill about half of the Golden Dawn's members, leaving Yuno at a loss as he's forced to part with some of his closer friends.

If you wanted to check out Black Clover's anime for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Yuki Tabata created Black Clover for Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series follows two boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.