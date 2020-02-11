Jason Momoa's Super Bowl Commercial Draws Hilarious My Hero Academia Comparison

During this year's Super Bowl, one of the most noteworthy commercials on television was Jason Momoa's hilarious entry into the world of Rocket Mortgage. With Momoa himself pushing the mortgage company, he proceeded to reveal his "true self" taking off a muscle suit, wig, and showing a hilarious "real version" of himself that looked ninety pounds soaking wet and bald. With this commercial making the rounds the world over, fans of My Hero Academia have noticed a hilarious link between this Super Bowl entry and none other than All Might himself.

As fans of the My Hero Academia franchise know, All Might in his buff super powered form hides a much skinnier, somewhat ugly form that is eventually the only body that Toshinori Yagi can inhabit. Though his power was waning all throughout the franchise thanks in part to the terrible fights that his body had to endure as the "Symbol of Peace", his fight against the villainous All For One tied the knot on being able to access his full power and thus the far skinnier Yagi had to find a new role at UA Academy.

Twitter User Zel365 shared the hilarious comparison wherein Jason Momoa's "secret form" had fans drawing the comparsion with Toshinori Yagi, who has handed off the power of the quirk of One For All to his heir apparent in Midoriya Izuku:

All Might when he gets home https://t.co/1a2trao8yw — D🥤 #DTB (@zel365) February 8, 2020

My Hero Academia has, understandably, put All Might on the sidelines, with Yagi only managing to access his full power now for precious few seconds. Though his death has been hinted at numerous times throughout the franchise, the mentor to Deku continues to move forward and make sure that the world has a "Symbol of Peace" when he parts this mortal coil. Perhaps one day, if a live action My Hero Academia movie came to North America, Jason Momoa could portray the series' number one hero!

What do you think of this hilarious comparison between the Rocket Mortgage commercial with Jason Momoa and My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.