Why Is The Next Generation Of My Hero Academia So Strong?

The My Hero Academia anime has gotten into something of a filler stretch following the Overhaul arc, and the latest episode saw Shoto Todoroki, Bakugo and the Shiketsu High students stuck with them, trying to calm an entire class of young kids with powerful quirks, who wanted nothing more than to put the older class of students in their place. During the back-and-forth struggle between generations of quirk users, the teachers observing the exercise break down one the big problem staring them all in the face, and what a dark portent it is for the future.

So: Why is the next generation of My Hero Academia's quirk users so strong? It all goes back to the doomsday theory of "Quirk Singularity."

In the world of My Hero Academia the majority of society are born with "quirks," i.e. a unique superpower. In a whole society of superpowered individuals, the usual process of coupling and mating and producing children results in two quirks mixing together to form a more powerful quirk in their offspring. As that new generation of more powerful quirks eventually reaches maturity and breeds, the subsequent generation is born with even more powerful sets of quirks. The cycle goes on and on until the evolutionary process reaches what is known as the "Quirk Singularity" theory.

"Quirk Singularity" posits that after enough generations of increasingly powerful quirks, we'll reach a generation whose quirks are so powerful that they cannot be controlled by the users. The theory was presented by Dr. Ujiko, who observed the red flags of quirk singularity in the fourth generation of quirk users. At the time, no one believed Ujiko except for One For All, who took the doctor under his wing. However, as the generations continue to show increased quirk power, even the Pro Hero world is starting to take notice.

This "Quirk Singularity" theory has major implications for the future of My Hero Academia, as the new generation of quirk users clearly has much more power than discipline and control. That's a trait that lends itself more toward the villain side of the fence than the lives of Pro Heroes, meaning the future that All For One wants is more likely to come to pass, than not.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.