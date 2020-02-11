Pokemon Drops Major Pikachu Gigantamax Teaser

Pokemon fans all want one thing, and that is to see Chonky Pikachu make a comeback. The beloved partner was introduced in the early day of the anime, but Pikachu gradually slimmed down training with Ash Ketchum. Still, fans miss the original design, and it seems the TV show is well aware of that fact. After all, it seems like Fat Pikachu will return to the show for a brief cameo, and a second teaser has come out to assure fans the appearance is nigh.

Recently, the official Pokemon anime Twitter posted a note that got fans excited about Pikachu. The page shared a behind-the-scenes drawing from the anime's latest episode, and it was there a caption teased Gigantamax Pikachu.

"This will appear in episode 13. Introducing the original version of Pikachu. Hmmm, next time Pikachu [will] Dynamax... No, I will ______," the tweet reads.

As you can see, the tweet does not give away what Pikachu will do instead of Dynamax, but there are few options the monster could do. The synopsis for the episode confirms Pikachu is swallowed by a red light which Galar trainers use to Dynamax their Pokemon. If the monster does not simply grow larger, it instead Giganatamaxes into a new form, and fans know what happens to a Pikachu if they do that in the region. Thanks to Pokemon Sword and Shield, they know Pikachu will Gigantamax into Fat Pikachu, and the promise of such a return has the fandom weak in the knees.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.