Attack on Titan Shares Update on Chapter 127

Attack on Titan is one of those series you never want to miss an update on. The heralded series helped give the manga industry a much-needed boost overseas upon its debut, and Attack on Titan continues to grow by the month. Now, fans can mark their calendars for the manga's next update as it will be coming soon.

Recently, Kodansha set forth with the official release of Attack on Titan's new chapter. Fans were treated to the debut of chapter 126, and it was there the series confirmed chapter 127 will go live in exactly one month.

If you want to mark the date down, that means Attack on Titan will release chapter 127 on March 9 over in Japan.

As for what the chapter will hold, fans have little idea. The manga has been on a wild ride as of late thanks to its final arc. These days, fans have started turning their backs to Eren after the protagonist began walking an extremist path. In order to save the Eldian people, Eren is determined to wipe out the rest of humanity if need be, and it has fallen to the former Survey Scouts to stop Eren before things are taken too far.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.