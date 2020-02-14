My Hero Academia Toonami Preview Teases Deku vs Overhaul

My Hero Academia's fourth season has been one of the key pillars of Adult Swim's programming block ever since it took the leading spot over from Dragon Ball Super, and it's been making quite a bit of progress through the Shie Hassaikai arc over the last few weeks. But now one of the biggest events of the season will debut with the next airing of the series as Deku prepares to make his final stand against Overhaul. Deku will push harder in this fight than ever before, and the Shie Hassaikai arc will reach its climax.

Episode 76 of the series (airing Saturday, February 15th at 11PM EST) features the follow-up from Deku rushing in to save Mirio Togata at the last minute as Mirio had been fighting off a few members of the Eight Bullets and Overhaul all alone. The last episode saw Sir Nighteye try and help as well, but soon Deku was the only one left who could make any kind of stand against the villain.

It has probably been tough for fans of the series' run on Toonami for the last couple of weeks as this fight has been largely spread around online. This fight is huge for a number of reasons as Deku crosses over a few notable thresholds in the fight, but thankfully, if you have been patient you're in for a real treat. If not, it'll be good to see this fight again.

My Hero Academia will be taking a short break from the Toonami block on February 22nd as the block shifts towards a shorter schedule. My Hero Academia will be returning to show the aftermath of this huge fight on February 29th. The new schedule for the block beginning on Saturday, February 29th as detailed by Toonami breaks down as such (in EST):

11:30 PM - My Hero Academia Season 4

12:00 AM - Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld

12:30 AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

1:00 AM - Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM - Black Clover

2:00 AM - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

2:30 AM - Naruto: Shippuden

Ready for Deku vs. Overhaul to make its way to Toonami? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.