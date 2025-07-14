One Piece Reveals the Face of Its Most Mysterious Pirate

One Piece is famously full of unsolved mysteries, and even two decades into the story, fans are nowhere close to unravelling any of the series’ secrets. One such enigma that has haunted fans ever since the first mention of him is Rocks D. Xebec, the former rival of Gol D. Roger, and the ever-mysterious captain of the infamous Rocks Pirates, whose members included several future Emperors like Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido. While fans have gradually learned more about the Rocks Pirates over the last few story arcs, their captain has remained a mystery, down to his powers and appearance, though One Piece’s latest chapter has finally pulled back the curtain.

Carrying on with Loki’s flashback, Chapter 1154 of One Piece reveals Loki’s first meeting with Rocks D. Xebec, finally revealing his appearance in the process. The chapter sees Xebec, Whitebeard, Stussy, and Shiki make landfall on Elbaf for what appears to be the very first time, as Xebec looks to a young Loki for confirmation that the island is indeed Elbaf and asks where King Harald is. More importantly, Chapter 1154 reveals that Rocks is Blackbeard’s father, with Rocks being the spitting image of Teech except with two-toned hair and a goatee.

One Piece Finally Reveals Rocks D. Xebec in Full

Having first been mentioned by Sengoku back in Chapter 957, in terms of chapters alone, it arguably hasn’t been too long between Rocks’ introduction and the full reveal. Considering how tight-lipped the series generally is, a gap of just under 200 chapters is quite reasonable by One Piece’s standards. That said, Chapter 957 was released in September 2019, making it almost six whole years that fans have been waiting for the full Rocks reveal, and surprisingly enough, the final reveal is quite close to the silhouettes of him teased in the series over the years.

Over these last few years, Xebec has been the center of countless theories, one interesting one in particular being that he could be Buggy’s father. Unfortunately, Chapter 1154 has crushed this theory, though some are still holding onto hope as Rocks’ hair could possibly be blue like Buggy’s. Fans have no way of knowing Rocks’ official color scheme until he makes an appearance either in One Piece’s next volume cover or the anime, though its still worth considering the connection to Buggy as the right half of Rocks’ face in the final panel does bear a striking resemblance to Buggy’s rougish smile.

Unexpected as the reveal may be. It makes sense for Rocks to be fully revealed at this point in the flashback, which mainly revolves around Harald and Loki, especially with the latter seeing Rocks as his idol. It is a given that Rocks will likely play a major role in Loki’s backstory going forward, though it seems like he could have something to do with Harald as well. Nonetheless, Rocks D. Xebec’s appearance has only made the Elbaf Arc even more exciting, and it’s likely that One Piece will continue to raise the bar in the chapters to come.

