Jujutsu Kaisen to Host Major Event Ahead of Season 4 This Summer

Jujutsu Kaisen made a big return to screens this year with its third season, and it’s hitting the stage with a major event later this Summer as it continues work on the fourth season. Jujutsu Kaisen made its comeback with its highly anticipated third season earlier this year. Adapting the first half of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga release, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 saw some pretty big moments for Yuji Itadori and the others. But there is still a lot more to come when the anime returns.

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Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime, but thankfully there’s still plenty of time to celebrate and break down just how much has happened in the Culling Game so far. Fans are going to get the chance to do just that with some members of the voice cast as it has been announced that Jujutsu Kaisen will be hosting a major panel as part of Anime Expo 2026 later this July. So fans heading to the convention will need to keep this one on their radar.

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Expo 2026 Panel Announced

JUJUTSU KAISEN 5th Anniversary Panel 🎉 – celebrating five thrilling years of this blockbuster anime! Reflect on its journey so far, including Season 3, key battles, story milestones, and character moments. Hear behind-the-scenes stories and enjoy fan experiences you won’t want… pic.twitter.com/dqltdGcST2 — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 22, 2026

Taking place on July 5th as part of the Anime Expo 2026 event, Jujutsu Kaisen will be hosting a panel celebrating Season 3’s biggest moments along with the fifth anniversary of the anime’s run so far. It will also feature both the Japanese and English voice actors for Yuji Itadori himself with Junya Enoki and Adam McArthur confirmed to be in attendance with potential other surprises being teased for the event. It’s going to be a big one considering just how much has happened for the anime this year alone, and with how much is on deck for the series in the future.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game saw Yuji and Megumi needing to enter Kenjaku’s deadly tournament following the Shibuya Incident. Essentially forced into it in order to save Megumi’s sister from being wrapped up in the chaos, Yuji and Megumi have been able to recruit some major allies who we have briefly seen in action so far. And there will be much more chaos at hand when the next season shows off more of the fights in this tournament with bigger opponents and stakes.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the third season aired its final episode, but has unfortunately not revealed a release window or date as of the time of this writing. Titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2, the new season will be picking right back up with the titular arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga. Yuji and Megumi have cleared their first big fights of the arc already, but we’re going to see Hikari, Panda, Maki and more have their first brawls as part of the tournament next.

The Culling Game is also notably the penultimate arc of Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, so it does raise a question about how it’s all going to reach its climax. The end of the Culling Game directly leads into what’s next for the finale, and it’s basically going to be one intense fight after another from here on out. Make sure to catch up with it all streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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