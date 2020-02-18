New Boruto Synopsis Teases a Sarada Knock-Out

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is deep within the bowels of the storyline of the Mujina Bandits, an arc that was told in the manga and marks a departure for the anime from the filler story lines that have populated the series to date. As both Boruto and Mitsuki infiltrate the prison that is Hozuki Castle in an attempt to combat the plans of the Mujina Bandits, Sarada Uchiha is dealing with problems of her own as the preview teases the idea that she has lost consciousness due to the machinations of Benga. Now, a preview for the upcoming episode teases the situation that Sarada now finds herself in.

The Mujina Bandits are a group of thieves that are attempting to pull off a heist within the village of Konoha, causing Boruto and the rest of Team 7 to undergo a dangerous new mission to learn more about the inner working of the rogue group. As mentioned earlier, what sets this story arc apart from what we've seen before in the Boruto anime is that this is a story line directly from the manga, which will be amazingly important for the series moving forward. Needless to say, this is an arc that you will 100% want to follow if you want to learn more about just where the adventures of Boruto and company are headed into the future.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the translated summary for the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that details the scary predicament that Sarada Uchiha currently finds herself in as she attempts to assist her team mates from the Hidden Leaf Village:

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

