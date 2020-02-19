Naruto Preview Teases Boruto's Dangerous Prison Break

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to unfold the events of the Mujina Bandits arc with each new episode of the series, and Boruto and the rest of Team 7 are currently in Hozuki Castle with the intent of breaking their protected target Kokuri out before he gets forcibly transferred to a more dangerous prison. Kokuri asked the Hidden Leaf Village for help from the Mujina Bandits gang as they have targeted him after he stole their money, and Boruto and Mitsuki recently helped him from an assassin's attack.

But even after identifying the inmate who tried to take him out, things are only worse for Kokuri as the prison officials are now working with the Mujina Gang. Meaning that now he's under the threat of being transferred to a second location with more members of this gang. So before he can be transferred away from Team 7's protection, they need to bust him out.

Episode 145 of the series is titled "Breaking Out of Hozuki Castle" and teases that Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki will be doing their best to come up with a plan as the clock continues to tick down to Kokuri's transfer. With him earning their full trust in the previous episode, it seems now that their sense of duty will involve them breaking all sorts of shinobi laws.

BORUTO EPISODE 145 FULL PREVIEW | “Breaking Out of Hozuki Castle” (2/23) pic.twitter.com/BrpVRrCwEA — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 16, 2020

Although the anime's version of the Mujina Bandits arc is much different, a successful prison break would certainly kick off the events that fans are more familiar with. The latest episode also sneakily introduced some familiar faces from the manga, so things might be starting to go in a much more conventionally canonical direction.

Do you think Boruto will be able to break out of Hozuki Castle successfully? How do you feel about the Mujina Bandits arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

