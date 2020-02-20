Comparing Ultra Instinct Goku in Dragon Ball Super to Dragon Ball FighterZ

One of the biggest transformations to come out of the sequel series in Dragon Ball Super was Goku's accessing of the Ultra Instinct technique. A power that even caused the Gods of Destruction to shudder, Ultra Instinct was attained by Goku during the Tournament of Power, putting him on the same level as the powerhouse from Universe 6, Jiren. The transformation makes every strike precise, using as little energy as possible behind each blow, making the user that much more powerful when they let loose, while also giving Goku a flock of shiny silver hair. With the video game Dragon Ball FighterZ bringing Ultra Instinct Goku into its third season, one fan has compared and contrasted the anime versus the game version of this new level!

During the Tournament of Power arc, Goku attained Ultra Instinct at first through a failed attempt to defeat Jiren using a Spirit Bomb hurled his way. With Jiren easily knocking away the energy ball back at its user, Goku was not killed but rather found himself reaching a new level of power. Using the transformation a number of times during the arc, the skill has remained Goku's ace in the hole, though he has had some extreme difficulty in controlling it. Though Dragon Ball FighterZ has a huge number of Gokus in their roster, Ultra Instinct is definitely one that fans have been looking forward to!

Twitter User UnrealEntGaming shared this comparison of the anime of Dragon Ball Super and the introduction of Ultra Instinct Goku from Dragon Ball FighterZ, showing off just how close the two scenes are in terms of laying out the arrival of this insanely powerful form of this Saiyan protagonist:

Ultra Instinct Goku (Dragon Ball Super) And Ultra Instinct Goku (Dragon Ball Fighterz) Comparison 👀 pic.twitter.com/9xsZkAurvK — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) February 10, 2020

In the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku is attempting to master Ultra Instinct by training beneath the Galactic Patrolman Merus, who is later revealed to be an angel like Whis! Though we haven't seen Ultra Instinct emerge since the Tournament of Power, it's clear that Goku will access this power once again at some point in the franchise's future, most likely in the war against the ancient sorcerer Moro.

Which Dragon Ball entry do you think does Ultra Instinct Goku better? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!