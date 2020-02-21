Dragon Ball Super Confirms Yet Another One of Moro's Powers

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been compelling to fans not only because the manga has continued beyond where the anime series came to an end, but because it has a new villain in Planet Eater Moro that has challenged Goku and Vegeta to a new level. He essentially has the universe in the palm of his hand thanks to his magic that allows him to devour the ki of nearby foes and planets, and he seems to get much stronger with each new planet he eats. Unfortunately for Earth, this was the case in the latest chapter too.

Chapter 57 continues the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as Moro's army of escaped inmates continues to attack the Earth, and Moro's bored of waiting. Although he was planning to sit and wait for Goku and Vegeta to train themselves up for a better meal later, Moro has decided to jump into the action himself and reveals a new ability in the process.

As Moro heads to where Gohan, Piccolo, and the Androids are fighting against Seven-Three, he's still very much cocky and is planning to play with his food. As part of continuing to play around, Saganbo offers to help them "cook" a bit more. Moro decides to let his henchman take on Gohan and the others (on the caveat that he them alive so Moro can eat them), but spices things up a bit by giving Saganbo some energy.

Channeling his magic into his finger, Moro taps Saganbo's back and it grows Saganbo's body to a larger size. Raising his ki to a new level (and giving him a new belt, hilariously enough to make him look like Moro) Saganbo's power is raised to the point where Gohan, Piccolo, and the Androids all fail to bring him down even when working together.

Moro's magic has been shown to make himself stronger, but now it's revealed that he can give out that strength whenever he feels like. If this is what Moro can do when he's playing around, so what will it look like when he's fighting seriously? But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

