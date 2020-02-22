Netflix's New Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Debuts First Trailer

Netflix's slate of original animated programming continues to grow in 2020 as they unite those efforts with increased licensing and production of original anime projects with a full "Netflix Anime Series" banner. This means that all kinds of animated projects will be getting the anime push from Netflix going forward, and this includes the new CG animated Transformers trilogy of films, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege. A joint production effort between Netflix, Hasbro, and Rooster Teeth (the studio behind popular CG anime projects such as RWBY and gen:LOCK), there is currently no concrete release date for the new trilogy as of yet.

But while there is no release date as of yet, we have gotten our first full look at this new trilogy with the very first trailer debuted during New York Toy Fair In this first trailer we see a return to G1 like designs, and a return to the classic kind of Transformers story that fans have come to love from the franchise.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar during San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro designer John Warden broke down what fans can expect from this new trilogy, "You know, it’s really exciting to be part of Transformers history right now, because the toys are super exciting to work on, obviously," Warden elaborated further, "But having partners to work with, you know, Wizards of the Coast to do a customizable card game, the great comic books, the stories being told in comic books, and now with our partnership with Netflix."

Further teasing a return to classic stories, Warden stated "It's their last moments on Cybertron. The decisions that are made, and being able to bring the story to life on that medium, I mean. Everything we do is, we’re very story-focused, and I think trying to find other mediums...it just makes everything about our franchise stronger. Because not only are we talking to the G1 fans like me, but we’re also talking potentially to a whole new group of fans out there, and it's just an exciting time to be a part of it."

FJ DeSanto will serve as the showrunner for this new trilogy, which will include writers George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse) and Brandon Easton (Transformers: Rescue Bots, Agent Carter). But what do you think?

Are you excited for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege? What about the trilogy as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Netflix describes Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege as such, "In the midst of ongoing war on Cybertron, forces of good and evil clash as they search for the source of their power: the Allspark. This may not be the life they imagined, but it's a life worth fighting for. Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is coming soon, only on Netflix."

