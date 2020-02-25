Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Dante Basco Needs the Series to Answer One Last Zuko Question

Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to be one of the most popular and beloved Nickelodeon animated series ever, and as it celebrates its 15th Anniversary, fans continue to ask for more. Although the original series received an official sequel taking place years after the events of the original with The Legend of Korra, and a few comic book outings exploring the characters a bit more, there are still quite a few questions fans have about how Aang and the other characters lived their lives following the end of that original series. It turns out some of the stars have questions too.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters, the star behind Zuko Dante Basco revealed some of the questions he'd like to see answered about Zuko's life following the end of the series. While some were answered with supplemental materials released after it ended, but he really wants to know about what happened with Zuko's love life.

As Basco explained, originally he had questions about the wherabouts of Zuko's mother, but those were answered in the comics, so that began to open up even more questions to him, "I mean I've kept up on the comics and whatnot, and Zuko's mom was a big question for a lot of people, and I love reading about it in the comics. My thing with Zuko is basically what happened to him and Mai, wrapping that relationship. Was he ever really in love with Katara[?] I'm always down to go back there. But those kind of things. Just fun, kind of, fun fan thing[s]."

Basco had an integral role in the original animated series, and it turns out that he has just as many questions as fans about how his character's future turned out. Basco truly cares deeply for Zuko even after all these years, and was wondering how the future live-action adaptation on Netflix will be shaping the character too. He was coy as to whether or not he's involved in the new series, but now fans know that Basco is thinking of all the fun fan theories along with the rest of us!

But what do you think? Wondering how Zuko's love life turned out too? What happened between him and Mai? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.

