My Hero Academia Star Wants Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and George Clooney to Play All Might

My Hero Academia is ready to tackle another high-strung rung at the U.S. box office. Months after its release in Japan, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will debut in North America shortly thanks to Funimation. It wasn't too long ago that the company held a red carpet premiere for the film, and some of the industry's top voice actors showed up. Of course, the voice of All Might showed up, and it was there actor Chris Sabat gave his live-action pitch for his PLUS ULTRA character.

In a recent video posted by Nerdist, the site spoke with Sabat about his live-action wishes for All Might. The actor took a moment to find the right answer, but his proposed combination of George Clooney and Dwayne Johnsons is nothing short of. genius.

"I would love to see a combination of George Clooney and The Rock. Like, The Rock dubbed over by George Clooney. Some kind of weird combination of the both of them," Sabat said.

Of course, you can see what Sabat is looking for polar opposites here. All Might himself is a dichotomy given how his Quirk works. In one moment, All Might is the Symbol of Peace with the hulking physique to match, but it turns into a rail-thin body before long. Everything about All Might's posture and voice changes in the process, so fans can see how these Hollywood A-listers could tackle the My Hero Academia role. And if Clooney happens to be unavailable, fans would not mind if Sabat suited up for a key few shots in a live-action adaptation.

What do you make of this casting pitch? Do you have someone in mind for the role already? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!