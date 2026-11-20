Rebooted adaptations of classic anime franchises have become increasingly popular in recent years, with seasonal lineups featuring star-studded titles making massive comebacks like Science Saru’s modernized spin on Ghost in the Shell and TMS Entertainment’s reboot of Fruits Basket, both of which promised to deliver stories that were more faithful retellings of their respective source materials. This trend is only set to continue with the long-awaited announcement that Studio Passione’s reboot of Isuna Hakekura’s original series Spice and Wolf will be getting a second season. The series has joined the Winter 2027 Anime Season with a release window set for sometime in January.

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The first season of the Spice and Wolf reboot promised a more faithful adaptation of the original light novel from Isuna Hakekura compared to its 2008 predecessor from Imagin. In that, Season 1 adapted volumes 1 through 4 of the original series, including the fourth volume’s Legend of the Pagan God’s arc, which the original anime skipped, as well as tying in a short story featured in the series’ seventh volume. The reboot was met with overwhelming praise from fans, and now the series will finally be making a return to continue the anime’s adaptation of previously skipped story material, including Volume 6 of the original light novel series which has never been animated before.

Spice and Wolf Blends Folk Fantasy With A Dash Of Romance

Studio Passione

Spice and Wolf focuses on the travels of Kraft Lawrence, a wandering merchant who, in a chance encounter, meets Holo: a harvest deity with wolf-like traits who joins him in his travels to return to her homeland. Along the way, the pair continue to manage Lawrence’s mercantile business and navigate the politics of the land in their journey. While many fantasy series similar to Spice and Wolf take its heroes on some grand, “save the world” adventure, Holo and Kraft’s story is more of a slow burn tale that puts emphasis on building the world they exist in and the many faces they encounter on their way north.

Spice and Wolf is famous for its slow burn romance between Holo and Kraft as well, showcasing the dichotomy of their lives as a spirt-human pair, and the stark differences in their ambitions. The series is a critical and commercial success as well, in 2020, just four years before the anime’s reboot began releasing, the original light novel series had sold over 5 million copies, with the English localization of the series debuting at No. 4 on The New York Times Bestsellers List for manga. In the 2007 edition of Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi!, Holo ranked first in the “Best Female Category,” a testament to how dedicated readers were to the wolf deity when the series was at its peak.

Spice and Wolf‘s Original Anime Deviated From Its Source Material In Bizarre Ways

Studio Passione

The original anime adaptation from Imagin in 2008, as well as its second season in 2009 from Brain’s Base and Marvy Jack drew out the series already slow burn pacing with multiple anime-original filler arcs while skipping an entire volume’s worth of material. This resulted in the second season of the original Spice and Wolf anime to end on a cliffhanger that took the reboot a single season to reach. Additionally, the original anime adaptation replaced one of the light novel’s characters, a man named Yarei, with an anime-original female character named Chloe. This caused much of Lawrence and Holo’s characterization to shift, as well as some of the thematic implications of their relationship.

In the novels and 2024 adaptation of the anime, Yarei is a young up-and-coming farmer with aspirations to become a merchant from Pasloe who serves as Lawrence’s foil early in the story. While Yarei serves as something of an antagonist in these versions of the story, his replacement in the 2008 anime, Chloe, is also antagonistic — but for a completely different reason. Chloe is introduced as another aspiring merchant from Pasloe with similar ambitions to Yarei, however, Chloe’s character differs greatly in that much of her conflict comes from her unrequited feelings for Lawrence.

While she shared similar struggles to Yarei, such as her dreams to modernize Pasloe and no longer rely on a pagan deity, the sudden injection that she and Holo be romantic rivals felt suffocating among the ongoing religious and economic conflict already present in the story. Considering how hard the the team at Studio Passione have worked to bring the complete, original story of Spice and Wolf to life, the second season releasing in 2027 should remain just as faithful as the first. What do you think of the Spice and Wolf reboot so far? Let us know in the comments.