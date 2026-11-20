Overgeared has emerged as the biggest webtoon anime adaptation of the Fall 2026 season, gaining recognition as a Solo Leveling replacement as well. However, the anime is more than just a replacement for Solo Leveling with similar elements, as it has its own nuances that set it apart from other webtoons that have received anime adaptations.

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It achieves this through a very different protagonist, featuring a laid-back hero who is desperate for power and wealth, something constantly highlighted through his actions. Meanwhile, it also incorporates game and leveling-up systems, elements that have become increasingly popular in the anime industry. This is why there are several anime similar to Overgeared, two of which were released this year, including one that is currently airing.

3) The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life

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One of the intriguing elements of Overgeared is undoubtedly its power fantasy, as Grid continues to grow stronger with every new obstacle. However, what sets it apart is its incorporation of comedy through its protagonist and the elements that complement his character. This is exactly why the currently airing anime The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life is a great choice for Overgeared fans to watch alongside it in Fall 2026. The series features a laid-back protagonist, Rein, who gets kicked out of his party because he is no longer needed.

Since Rein was an enhancer and his party members had already maxed out their weapons, he was dismissed. As he leaves, he takes back all the enhancements he had provided to his party members and transfers them into a copper sword. This turns his weapon into an overpowered asset capable of withstanding anything that comes his way. Its laid-back journey, hilarious moments, and Rein’s crafting skills make this anime remarkably similar to Overgeared, allowing it to scratch that same itch better than almost any other series.

2) Tomb Raider King

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Another anime that aired this year and is fairly similar to Overgeared is Tomb Raider King. The anime was dubbed a replacement for Solo Leveling in Summer 2026, and with Overgeared being labeled the replacement for Solo Leveling in Fall, fans are sure to enjoy either series if they liked the other. Tomb Raider King also features a protagonist on a journey of self-development, but it adds the intrigue of time travel to the mix.

Having regressed in time, Seo Jooheon takes his second chance seriously, acquiring everything he needs for his self-development. What makes this refreshing is its older protagonist, making his choices and journey feel more mature and serious rather than comedic. Jooheon’s actions are also quite brutal, allowing him to overshadow even Solo Leveling‘s Jinwoo in this regard. With a unique leveling-up system that further incorporates the gaming theme, Tomb Raider King is a must-watch for fans of both Solo Leveling and Overgeared.

1) Shangri-La Frontier

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With virtual reality gaming serving as its foundation, Overgeared is an MMORPG built around the game Satisfy. This is why Shangri-La Frontier is arguably the anime that comes closest to what Overgeared represents. It features a protagonist who has played numerous trash games before moving on to the popular virtual reality game Shangri-La Frontier and embarking on a quest to dominate it. Going by the in-game name Sunraku and sporting a bird mask, the series makes comedy one of its biggest strengths.

Sunraku is always in tactical mode, finding the best possible ways to acquire loot and rewards. The series delivers pretty much everything expected of a game-based narrative, exploring new areas, fighting new bosses, and gearing up, while other online players also make their presence felt throughout the story. If what Overgeared has offered so far appeals to you, then there is arguably no better anime than Shangri-La Frontier to scratch that same itch.