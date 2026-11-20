An anime with similar vibes to Delicious in Dungeon will premiere next year, and fans would not want to miss it. There’s no denying that Delicious in Dungeon is one of the greatest fantasies of the 2020s. While the manga has already ended, the anime will be returning with a second season in October next year. Fans are already hyped for the anime’s return, especially after the first season reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger where Laois and his party thought of an unconventional way to save Falin. While fans still have to wait several months before the anime’s return, a new fantasy series has also been announced.

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Now that 2026 is closer to its end than ever, the 2027 anime series are all set for their premiere. From the lineup so far, it’s evident that 2027 will turn out to be another exciting year for anime fans, maybe even better than 2026. However, there’s one anime that fans of Delicious in Dungeon need to watch when it premieres. Revealed via a Kadokawa press release, Soara and the House of Monsters gets a new key visual and promotional video. The anime was already announced in July this year, but Kadokawa shared major updates, especially a 2027 release window along with everything else fans need to know for now.

What Is Soara and the House of Monsters About?

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The anime is based on an acclaimed manga by Hidenori Yamaji, which is currently being serialized in Shogakukan’s manga app Sunday Webry. The new visual and promotional trailer were revealed on November 18th, 2026, to commemorate Good House Day in Japan. The story centers around Soara, a young orphaned girl raised by knights. She is trained to battle monsters that constantly attack the kingdom, but by the time she is old enough to participate in a real battle, peace has been declared in her kingdom. Now that the skills she spent her whole life learning are of no use, Soara begins to search for a new home and a purpose in life.

Just when all hope seemed lost, she encounters Krik, a dwarf and leader of the Monster Architects. Before long, the girl finds herself working with the Monster Architects to build comfortable homes for them. Produced by Felix Film Studio, the anime is being directed by Takaharu Ozaki, best known for Goblin Slayer. The series composition is done by Ayumu Hisao, while the character design is provided by Tomoko Iwasa. The latest cast members were also revealed in the press release, with Reiji Kawashima as Niko and Kenta Miyake as Gansho. The voices behind Soara (Ikumi Hasegawa) and Krik (Ayumu Murase) were already revealed before this latest update.

How Is Soara and the House of Monsters Similar to Delicious in Dungeon?

©Hidenori Yamaji/Shogakukan/Soara and the House of Monsters Partner

While both stories have different narrative structures, they have similar settings and an overall vibe. Soara and the House of Monsters has rich world-building that examines how monsters live, adapt, and fit into their environment, rather than simply treating them as foes to defeat. While one anime centers around architecture and the other is mostly about cooking, both are skills that require practical problem-solving and remodeling spaces to suit different monsters. This upcoming anime will be perfect for fans who love fantasy themes and character growth with a slower, slice-of-life rhythm rather than focusing on intense battle actions.

Are you excited to see this upcoming anime bring its own blend of fantasy and adventure to anime? Do you think it could capture the same appeal as Delicious in Dungeon? Share your thoughts in the comments.







