Tower of God Reveals New Trailer, Staff, and Cast

Crunchyroll recently announced that they are launching a huge wave of new original productions over the next year or so, and along with completely original projects, many of the announcements that really took fans by surprise were the confirmations that the super popular webcomics Tower of God, The God of High School, and Noblesse were part of this initial wave. In fact, Tower of God will be making its way out first as part of the Spring 2020 anime season coming this April. So fans have gotten to see a little more of this anime adaptation than the others.

With Tower of God's anime debut so close, Crunchyroll has revealed some crucial information as to the cast and staff along with a new trailer during the recent C2E2 event in Chicago. Previously confirmed to be produced by Telecom Animation Film, the anime will be directed by Takashi Sano (Sengoku Basara: End of Judgment) and Hirokazu Hanai (Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas).

The composition for the series will be handled by Erika Yoshida (Trickster), character designs will be provided by Masashi Kudo (Bleach) and Miho Tanino, and the music for the series will be composed by The Rising of the Shield Hero's Kevin Penkin. The initial cast has been confirmed for the series as well!

Taichi Ichikawa (Bloom into You's Seiji Maki) has been confirmed as the voice of 25th Bam, Saori Hayami (Sword Art Online's Sachi) has been confirmed to portray Rachel, and Hochu Otsuka (Naruto's Jiraiya) has been confirmed as the voice of Headon. There are a ton of other characters still needing to be confirmed for the anime, but expect those announcements the closer we get to its April premiere!

Crunchyroll describes Tower of God as such, "A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series 'Tower of God' created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020."

