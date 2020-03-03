Kaguya-sama: Love is War Confirms Season 2 Premiere Date with New Poster

Kaguya-sama: Love is War was one of the many hits of 2019, but because it released during the Winter anime season it wasn't as prevalent as some of the other popular shows that came in the months to follow. But fans were drawn to this hilarious romantic comedy about a super naive high school duo, and now we'll be getting a second season! Previously confirmed to be releasing in April, Kaguya-sama: Love is War recently announced that Season 2 will officially premiere April 11th in Japan. So it's not too long from now!

The second season of the anime will be expanding its central quartet with two new key characters joining the season, Miko Iino and Kobachi Osaragi. The voices behind these new additions were previously confirmed as well with Miyu Tomita providing the voice of Miko Iino and Rina Hidaka voicing Kobachi Osaragi. You can see there makeovers for the anime release in the poster below too.

Mamoru Hatakeyama will be returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the central cast including Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami have all been confirmed to return for the new season as well.

The episode order for the new season has not yet been confirmed at the time of this writing, but with the first season running for 12 episodes the second is likely to do the same. The first season was a huge hit with fans, but because it was a surprise given that not a ton of attention was paid to the original manga the second season has a much better shot at getting wider recognition with fans! But what do you think?

Are you looking forward to Kaguya-sama: Love is War's next season? What are you hoping to see from the next batch of episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.