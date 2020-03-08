One-Punch Man Delays Upcoming Manga Chapter

One-Punch Man has a regular schedule which fans depend on but every artist needs a break. The same applies to Yusuke Murata even if fans may think otherwise. The man may draw like a god, but he is human just like all of us. And to the surprise of many, Murata reminded fans of that when he announced the next chapter of One-Punch Man is getting a slight delay.

Over on Twitter, Murata made the announcement to fans in a short tweet. The artist thanked fans for waiting on him and informed them of the schedule shift.

"The new chapter for One-Punch Man will be postponed to the beginning of next week, on Monday. Thank you," Murata wrote.

Of course, fans online were surprised to hear the announcement, but they are glad to give Murata a break. It isn't often the artist has to call a break like this, and he has a great reason for being delayed. Murata has been traveling the last bit according to his social media posts, and the One-Punch Man artist has been having fun all the way.

And for fans, well - they can stand waiting a little bit long. New chapters of the manga often go live early in the weekend so Monday is not a horrible wait. It is better Monday than Thursday, so fans are hoping this delayed chapter lives up to expectations.

Of course, fans overseas will be glad for the new chapter if not just for the distraction. In Japan, schools have been closed for the month of March due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Shueisha has made much of its backlog open to readers this month to keep students occupied during the extended break, so now is the perfect time to catch up on Saitama's adventures.

What do you hope to see from this upcoming chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

