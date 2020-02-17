One-Punch Man Shares First Clip of Upcoming OVA

One-Punch Man has been quiet as of late, but you cannot blame the series for its break. A year ago, fans were treated to a gift when the series hit up TV with its second season. The new season did not sit well with some fans but others were fine with the update. Now, all parties are getting yet another go at the anime thanks to some OVAs, and One-Punch Man has shared a promo for its next one.

Not long ago, One-Punch Man uploaded an official clip detailing its next OVA. The series did confirm it would release several OVAs with its season two volumes, and the next one will follow several familiar faces.

As you can see below, the promo clocks in at about two minutes, and it follows several heroes as they trek up a snowy hill. They reach the top to find Genos and Saitama in a lodge of some sort, so the gang is happy to relax.

Of course, trouble has followed the group up the mountain. A certain ninja has staked outside of the lodge in order to fight Saitama, but his stealthy plan has a major flaw. If he wants to surprise Saitama, the bald man will need to come outside for the ambush, and Speed-o'-Sound is left to freeze outside during his fruitless wait.

According to the new promo, this One-Punch Man OVA is the sixth one to come from the anime. One-Punch Man will release the 10-minute clip on March 27 when its next DVD bundle goes live over in Japan.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he's become the world's strongest hero.