Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Drops Episode 2 Synopsis

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade game might have initially delayed the Big Bang Mission story expansion due to Coronavirus concerns, but that has not stopped the premiere of the promotional anime series' second season. Although fans got a special episode in which there was a quick recap of the final events in the fight against Dark King Mechikabura, the second season's first episode has officially kicked off the new arc featuring a surprising turn from the Gods of Destruction as they seek to destroy a godly new bird creature that they believe is threatening the multiverse as a whole.

Unfortunately for fans looking forward to seeing the start of a big rematch between Goku and Beerus that many have been waiting for since Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, this is being held off to the next episode of the promotional anime as this first one was mostly used to set the stage and introduce each of the key players. Thankfully, that's gearing up to change with the next episode!

Episode 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' second season is titled "Fu's Plan! The threat of the fearsome universe tree!" and the synopsis for the episode (as translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) teases as such, "Goku and Co. confront Beerus in an all-out war, but they're nothing before his huge power. In the tense atmosphere, Goku: Xeno and Co. appear. After being told by them, Goku and co. look up and see that the roots of a huge tree have covered the sky, and Fu is with a 'black bird.'"

First introduced in Dragon Ball Online and Dragon Ball Xenoverse before playing a role in Dragon Ball Heroes' stories, Tokitoki is a godly bird that watches over all time and space. But when it suddenly arrived in the seventh universe, the Gods of Destruction appeared and Beerus revealed that he saw a prediction that a magical bird would destroy the multiverse. So it's going to be up to Goku along with the Xenoverse time patrol to fight against the gods to save this magical guardian bird from destruction.

