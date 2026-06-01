10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in June 2026

May 2026 is right around the corner, which means anime fans need another list of exciting series and films to watch. Luckily, Netflix‘s library is expanding by the day, and there are several exciting stories fans can explore each month. It’s the second month of the Spring 2026 anime season, which means that there’s not a lot of new series coming to the platform this month. Instead, Netflix is adding already existing shows to the library to localize some fan-favorite stories. 2026 has been an exciting year for anime fans with several new additions to the streaming giant, and the list keeps on increasing. Anime such as Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Gintama creator’s new anime Dandelion, and Love Through a Prism already grabbed fans’ attention, but there are many more that one can explore. If you’re looking for more shows and films to watch this month, we’ve got you covered.

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10) Assassination Classroom

9) Shangri-La Frontier

8) Spy x Family

7) Blue Box

6) Kotaro Lives Alone

5) Maboroshi

4) Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

3) Suzume