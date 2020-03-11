Kevin Smith Debunks He-Man Story Rumors

Fans are obviously hyped for Kevin Smith's upcoming He-Man miniseries for Netflix Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and they're also eager for any new details about the project. Some of those details initially surfaced from Clownfish TV, who said an alleged insider said Teela is a better He-Man than Adam in the show, and thus steps aside to let her and her girlfriend take over duties as the hero. They also this that wouldn't play well if true, but Smith quickly shot down all of it, revealing that these story suggestions would've been helpful before they locked the scripts and that Adam would indeed be in the He-Man role.

"As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestions *before* we locked the scripts,' Smith wrote. "However, no - He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show. The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE."

Smith wasn't done though, writing "Also, @RealClownfishTV? Instead of posting your faux “insider” info, here’s a *real* story: @Mattel made a behind-the-scenes video featuring our actors recording. So a fan took some of Mark & Lena’s dialogue and spliced them into old Filmation clips. Look: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=lowQ809O25s"

Smith couldn't be more thrilled about playing in this sandbox, and can't wait to pick up where the original show left off.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe." Smith said in an official statement. "In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

You can find the official description below.

"A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!

Master of the Universe: Revelation hits Netflix later this year.

