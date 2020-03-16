Netflix Wants to Know Your Favorite Anime Theme Song

When it comes to anime, fans are ready to go to bat for their favorite openings. TV series in the U.S. had their heyday of theme songs, but Japan has only put more focus on those singles in the last few decades. With any anime that comes out nowadays, fans are always eager to check out its theme, and Netflix has started an impressive debate over which anime themes song is the best.

And as you can imagine, the fan-war is getting heated. Netflix lit the fuse on a time bomb with this question, and fans are going in on their go-to theme songs.

It all began the other day when Netflix hit up fans on Twitter to ask fans which anime theme song "goes the hardest" of them all. It was there followers flocked to share their top picks, and we have collected some of the top-voted picks for you.

What anime theme song goes the hardest? — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 11, 2020

After all, Cowboy Bebop got plenty of votes, and it isn't hard to see why. The jazzy opening has become iconic given its brisk intro, and its soaring percussion line only makes the song that much better.

Of course, others were quick to submit their vote for Neon Genesis Evangelion, and that is something we all saw coming. "Cruel Angel Thesis" is one of those songs any anime fan will know whether they've seen Evangelion or not, and that gives the theme song everlasting cred with fans.

Of course, other shows made the cut, and Attack on Titan came in as a recent top pick. The show debuted several years ago, but its first season featured the mother of all theme songs. "Guren no Yumiya" helped usher in a new generation of anime fans with its blaring horns, and fans are willing to defend it to the end of days.

You can check out the full list for picks here and send in your favorite. So, what is your favorite anime theme song? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.