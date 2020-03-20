This Naruto Cosplay is a Great Argument for Tsunade's Comeback

One of the coolest major running themes in Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto was how much the past still had an impact on the present. This was most observed through its system of threes with several major characters being together in teams of three. The core makeup of these teams tend to stick to tradition as well with future generations seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations still keeping much of these teams alive in spirit. That's why the Three Legendary Sannin of the Hidden Leaf Village were such a cool idea when first introduced.

The three Sannin of Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru began to reveal themselves over the course of that original series, and fans were especially drawn to Tsunade. Not only was she a powerful medic shinobi, she magically hid her real age through a special technique holding together all of her chakra. She still looked the same even when she re-appeared in Boruto at a much later stage in life.

Seeing how well she's managed to keep things together even after a stressful run as Hokage, it's prime time to bring her back to the series as artist @alexy_sky_ (who you can find on Instagram here) who provides a strong argument as to why we need to see more Tsunade in the series as soon as possible. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_) on Mar 9, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

Tsunade briefly made a return in person with Boruto, and even showed up during the time travel arc in the past. But these returns made fans long for more as they continued to ignore what made Tsunade so special in the original series. If Tsunade indeed was to return to the anime in the future, any future appearances need to show her in action in order to truly tap into what made Tsunade so special in the future. Or give her more screen time at least!

Are you hoping to see Tsunade in action in the series again someday? Is she too old to be put in the middle of action now? What could that mean for any of her future appearances? What other Naruto characters do you want to see make an appearance in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.