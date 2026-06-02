Demon Slayer Fans Are Preparing for a Grim Anniversary

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle easily earned its place as the biggest anime movie of all time, defeating Mugen Train at the box office by bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide. With two more movies set to arrive from production studio Ufotable, it seems that the biggest competition that Tanjiro and the Hashira will have in the future of anime films is from themselves. Unfortunately, despite all the good news surrounding the finale trilogy, anime fans are preparing to celebrate an unfortunate anniversary, and it seems that no relief is in sight, hoping to see the Infinity Castle arrive in homes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in Japanese theaters on July 18th last year, meaning it’s been around eleven months since the fight against Muzan kicked off on the silver screen. Unfortunately, almost a year has passed since the Demon Slayer Corps once again took over the world, and there has yet to be word on the first part of the trilogy arriving on streaming. Since the shonen anime adaptation arrived on the small screen, several platforms have streamed Tanjiro’s story, including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. As of the writing of this article, Infinity Castle’s streaming debut has yet to be confirmed, and this remains a fact that anime fans are very aware of, as you can see below.

At this rate, Muzan will conquer the sun before we get Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on a streaming platform. https://t.co/jP7BLh7yc4 — Anime talks (@Animetalkss) June 1, 2026

demon slayer infinity castle



OH WAIT-



it’s not OUT ON FUCKEN STREAMING YET pic.twitter.com/m2nnxRRxLI https://t.co/zj76UGPqgk — yoyo (@iamy0yo) June 2, 2026

Demon slayer needs to hurry up & be on streaming services 🫩 — Bellissima❤️ (@Trill_cuz) May 26, 2026

What Lies in Wait For Demon Slayer

Ufotable

Ironically, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be receiving a physical release before its streaming debut, though this fact is subject to change. In Japan, the Blu-Ray/DVD release will land next month on July 29th, though a North American release date has yet to be confirmed. Considering the number of streaming services that have shared the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko, it might make sense that there could be a bidding war in place for which platform will get the film’s debut in the West, streaming and otherwise.

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer does have two additional movies in the works to finally bring the story of the Hashira to a close, though details for these sequels remain a mystery. To date, no titles have been confirmed for the final two films of the trilogy, and while there have been rumors that the movies will be released in 2027 and 2029, nothing has been set in stone. Based on the events of the original manga series, both entries being around the same length as Infinity Castle would make sense to bring about the conclusion of the Demon Slayer Corps’ fight against Muzan.

Despite the success of the shonen franchise, creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t hinted at a return to the Hashiras’ universe, or a return to manga in general. The series ended in 2020, meaning it has been over six years since we bid a fond farewell to Tanjiro and company. Even if Demon Slayer never returns with a sequel and/or spin-off, it has earned its place as one of the biggest shonen franchises in history.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!