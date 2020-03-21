10 Dragon Ball Triple Fusions Fans Would Love to See

Dragon Ball Super is neck deep in the war against Moro, with the ancient sorcerer's henchmen displaying a brand new power that has had fans talking since it was first displayed: triple fusion! While we've seen pleny of duel pairings that have resulted in fusions such as Gogeta, Vegito, and Gotenks to name a few, we couldn't even begin to imagine how powerful some of these fusions would be if it incorporated three warriors! Here, we'll walk you through the top ten triple fusions that fans of Dragon Ball would be amazed at seeing come to life!

Freeza, Cell, And Majin Buu (Photo: Toei Animation) What better way to start things off than with the trio of evil, as a fusion between Freeza, Cell, and Majin Buu would encapsulate the entirety of Dragon Ball Z and give the Z Fighters some tough new challenges to take on! With these antagonists becoming one villain, it would be amazing just what the power level of this triple fusion would be!

Goku, Gohan, And Goten (Photo: Bandai Namco) Let's keep it in the family! Though Goku, Gohan, and Goten combined their forces to take down the return of Broly in Dragon Ball Z's tenth feature length film, the Son family would make for a triple fusion of insane strength!

Vegeta, Nappa, And Radditz (Photo: Toei Animation) The original three evil Saiyans of Dragon Ball Z, the last remnants of Planet Vegeta outside of Son Goku, a fusion between these Vegeta, Raditz, and Nappa would do Planet Vegeta proud by combining some of the final pure survivors of the Saiyan Race!

Krillin, Tenshinhan, And Yamcha (Photo: Bandai Namco) It's time for humanity to strike back! With Tenshinhan, Krillin, and Yamcha combining their forces, we'd have to wonder just how this triple fusion would match up to Saiyan brawlers such as Goku and Vegeta at this point.

Androids 16, 17, And 18 (Photo: Bandai Namco) The three bi-products of Dr. Gero hit the scene in the arc following the Z Fighters' adventure on the Planet Namek, at first attempting to destroy Son Goku but eventually joining the light side. Though Android 16 died during the finale of the Cell Games, bringing him back and joining his strength with those of his android brethren would make for one powerful cyborg!

Goku, Vegeta, And Gohan (Photo: Toei Animation) Perhaps there would be no more powerful triple fusion on this list than the main protagonists of the Dragon Ball franchise than that of a combination of Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta. With the three Saiyan warriors having been the focal point of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, a character that managed to bring all their power levels together would be invincible and would most likely be able to easily defeat the Gods of Destruction!

Freeza, King Cold, And Cooler (Photo: Bandai ) The "Cold Empire" would be a force to be reckoned with in the universe at large, with father King Cold and his sons Freeza and Cooler becoming a triple fusion that would send shock waves through existence. Though Cooler isn't part of the official canon, that couldn't stop this transformation from taking place in a spin-off series such as Dragon Ball Heroes!

Goku, Vegeta, And Broly (Photo: Toei Animation) The major combatants of Dragon Ball Super represent the only three pure blooded Saiyans that remain alive in Universe 7, with the three recently battling in the feature length film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly! With their combined Saiyan blood, they would be a nigh unstoppable combatant, mixing the Super Saiyan Gods with the Legendary Super Saiyan!

Ginyu Force - Mix And Match (Photo: Bandai Namco) Regardless of which three members of the Ginyu Force you would combine, the resulting triple fusion would still be hilarious to watch strike a pose. While this fused character probably wouldn't be strong enough to challenge the likes of Goku and Vegeta, we know that this combined Ginyu would have far more style than any other Dragon Ball character!