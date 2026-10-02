Chainsaw Man Confirms Next Major Anime Update Is Coming Soon

Even after its controversial manga ending in March this year, Chainsaw Man is still one of the most beloved Shonen Jump series in recent years. Written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series rose in popularity after its anime debut. MAPPA is one of the biggest animation studios in Japan, and almost every anime from the studio released in the 2020s has been a massive hit. Chainsaw Man is one of its biggest projects, which premiered in 2022. After a successful run in the first season, the anime returned last year with a feature-length movie following the canon story. However, even though the manga has already ended, the anime still has to adapt a huge chunk of the story.

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While the Assassins Arc has been confirmed, fans are awaiting more updates on the anime’s return. With MAPPA having a lot of projects under production at the same time, it wouldn’t have been surprising to wait another three years for the anime’s return. However, the series will drop new information sooner than expected, especially since the latest teaser was only released in June during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event. The year will wrap up after Jump Festa, where Chainsaw Man will take the stage.

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The official X handle of Chainsaw Man confirmed that the series will appear during the Super Stage of this year’s Jump Festa. Jump Festa is the largest annual convention held by Shueisha, featuring new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. The two-day event focuses on more than a dozen Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. This year’s Jump Festa will be held on December 20th and 21st, where Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest highlights. While there’s no confirmation of what to expect from the announcements during Jump Festa, we might get a new teaser or even a release window if we’re lucky.

What to Expect From Chainsaw Man Anime’s Return?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

After the box office blockbuster film, which was released last year, Fujimoto’s most popular series is all set to adapt the Assassins Arc. The anime dropped its first look during the 15th anniversary, and it’s evident that MAPPA is planning to go all out with the animation. The teaser also highlights the paid killers set to fight Chainsaw Man. Considering that the arc has only four more chapters than the Reze Arc, it might be adapted into a movie. However, MAPPA has yet to confirm if it will be a TV series or a feature-length movie. It’s one of the later arcs of the manga’s first part where the story follows after the tragedy of the Reze Arc. It centers around a chaotic set of events where elite devil hunters from the US, China, and the Soviet Union gather together to capture the Chainsaw Man Devil. Using this crisis as an opportunity, Makima uses him as bait for her personal goals.