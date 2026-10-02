Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms 2027 Return for Season 4 – Watch Teaser

Now that the Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, fans have bid farewell to almost all of the previous season’s series. The Summer 2026 season has been huge for isekai fans, especially with the release of sequels of some of the biggest series such as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime. All of these series stream new weekly episodes on Crunchyroll, the largest platform for anime fans across the globe. With over a thousand series under its belt, Crunchyroll has all kinds of shows and movies fans could ask for.

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It’s no easy feat for series to stand out with so many dozens of new releases each year, yet That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime has maintained a dedicated fanbase all this time. The anime is based on an award-winning light novel written by Fuse, which is still ongoing. As the latest cour of Season 4 wraps up this week, the anime already has major updates for fans before its return in 2027 with a spin-off. The story has become far more intense in the latest season, and luckily, fans wouldn’t have to wait for long before seeing what will happen next in Rimuru’s journey.

That Time I Got Reincarnated Confirms Season 4 Return in Spin-Off Teaser

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The teaser focuses on the spin-off TV anime, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Clayman Revenge, which is set to premiere in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 lineup. He is one of the Ten Great Demon Lords and a major antagonist in the story. The spin-off story follows him in a time loop where he wakes up in the past after his death and tries to rewrite his fate. Along with the information on the spin-off, the teaser also confirmed that the third cour of Season 4 will premiere in July as part of the Summer 2027 lineup. We can expect the anime to return to Crunchyroll, where you can catch up with all the previous seasons.

What Is Happening in That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Season 4?

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Season 4 is the longest so far, with five full cours of anime episodes planned to air through the next couple of years. The Spring anime season brought the first arc to an end, where Rimuru was able to escape from Maribel Rozzo’s plans. However, this is only the beginning, as something bigger is about to come in the ongoing season. The fourth season takes a while to get going into the thick of the action as Maribel Rozzo has been using her Greed-powered schemes to work in the shadows. While the first few episodes of the season were more focused on his labyrinth, the situation soon gets intense once Maribel makes her move with the attempt to take control of Rimuru himself. As expected, this doesn’t work out in Maribel’s favor.

The villain’s plan backfires, allowing Rimuru to become stronger in the process. Season 4’s second part, which recently wrapped up, features the hero that Rimuru once absorbed in the past. It also focuses on a surprising descendant coming to fruition, so we’ll have to see how Rimuru navigates all of this moving forward. The upcoming episodes will continue adapting the light novel after the Rosso arc and move toward the lead-up to the Eastern Empire Invasion arc, which brings in even more deadlier challenges for Rimuru.





