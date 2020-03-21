Cells at Work Season 2 Confirms Release Date with First Trailer

The anime adaptation of Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! was one of the most surprising hits of 2018. Releasing that Summer, the anime garnered a lot of attention for delivering on several educational concepts while putting a fun and surprisingly violent frame around it all. In fact, the anime was praised by medical professionals as well for its attention to detail to accuracy. It's why fans were excited all over again when it was announced that Cells at Work! would be getting a new season. But details about this new season have been scarce since it was announced last Spring.

Although some reports had pinned a Summer 2020 release window for Cells at Work!, it turns out that this wasn't the case as the real window has been confirmed by the series' official Twitter account. Unfortunately, it's going to be quite a wait as Season 2 is heading our way January 2021. To help tide us over until then, Cells at Work! shared a special preview for the new season.

Aniplex revealed the news during a special 24 hour presentation of their various projects, and although there is no concrete release date it's helpful to know that there's an end to the wait in sight. Hirofumi Ogura (Black Butler II) will be taking over as director for the new season at David Production while Yuuko Kakihara will be returning to write scripts.

Takahiko Yoshida is also set to return as character designer, and Kenichiro Suehiro from Mayuko is returning to compose the music for the new season as well. And as confirmed by the first promotional trailer, the cast will be returning from the first season too.

Are you excited to see Cells at Work's next season? Is the long wait until its premiere next year going to hurt? What are you hoping to see from the next season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.