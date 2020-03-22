Bleach Animator Reacts to Anime's Awaited Revival

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc will finally be getting an official anime adaptation years after the original anime came to an end, but even though it's been eight years since the anime was brought to its truncated end it doesn't really feel like the franchise has actually been gone that long. Much of this is due to the fact that dedicated fans of the Bleach franchise have been keeping the love for the anime afloat with their constant desire for the anime to return, and even some of the members of the anime's original staff have been doing their part to keep the love going too.

Character designer for the original anime series Masashi Kudo has been one particularly big name among fans over the years as Kudo has shared several fun sketches of the series' characters to Twitter. Often keeping the fandom alive through pure hype alone with as close to the official source as we could get, Kudo recently celebrated the anime's big return with a celebratory message congratulating the franchise on its 20th Anniversary.

Seeing Kudo's celebratory message has fans wanting for Kubo to return to the new anime considering the work the designer did the first time around, but we unfortunately will have to wait an see how that all shakes out. Concrete details for the new anime are still being kept under wraps at this point as the team behind Bleach is still a mystery.

Potential schedule conflicts include the upcoming Tower of God anime that's set to premiere this Spring season, and Kudo is set as character designer for that series. The new Bleach anime is now scheduled to debut until sometime in 2021 so there's still hope Kudo can return, and there's a chance Tower of God will not conflict with this at all. But nothing's set in stone just yet!

How are you feeling about Bleach's big anime comeback for its 20th Anniversary? Are you excited to see the Thousand-Year Blood War arc finally getting animated after all these years? Are you excited to see the anime finally come to an official end? What are you hoping to see when the anime returns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.