Gundam Hathaway Reveals New Trailer For Upcoming Film

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash is a unique entry into the Gundam franchise, written by franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino, with the novel series being adapted into an upcoming feature length film that comes out later this year, with a brand new trailer pointing out the characters of the anime movie. This series focuses on a time taking place past the original series, with the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon coming to a truce, yet the underlying problems of said truce become more apparent in the story of this spin-off series.

The 40th anniversary of the Mobile Suit: Gundam series has come and gone, giving us a number of different announcements and events that took helped celebrate the origin of the most popular anime mech franchise in the world! While the franchise has prided itself on exploring a number of different realities that are all bound by the larger than life mech suits, the original story involving the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon is often thought of as the most "important" of all the different worlds of Mobile Suit: Gundam!

One of the biggest announcements of the 40th anniversary of Gundam was the launching of the G-Satellite, an orbital device that was housing a number of Gundam Plastic Models that would also be used as a part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. While the satellite itself is in space as we speak, it seems as if its ties to the Summer Olympics will have to be postponed for a while as the CoronaVirus pandemic has caused the legendary sporting event to be postponed.

The first entry of the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise introduced the feel and look that would become what folks mostly thought of when they thought of Gundam. The series itself may have debuted forty years ago, but that isn't stopping either the creator of the series, or Sunrise, from re-exploring the world that was established here in brand new stories, such as Gundam Hathaway! With the movie set to debut in July of this year, the protagonist, Hathaway, seems to be something of a combination of both Amuro and Char, the main hero and villain of the original series.

