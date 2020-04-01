Tower of God Premiere Leaves Fans Begging for New Episodes
Tower of God became one of South Korea's biggest comics without many manga readers knowing. The web-comic broke barriers when it began serialization a few years back, and it has since become one of Webtoon's greatest stories. Now, Tower of God has hit up the otaku world with its first-ever anime, and its premiere is hitting all the right notes with fans.
Today, fans got to witness the start of a journey when Tower of God debuted. The show hit up Crunchyroll to the delight of thousands who've been awaiting its release. The gorgeous anime began Bam's adventure in earnest as audiences were let in on the so-called Tower of God that the series' heroes are determined to scale.
You can see a slew of reactions below but we can sum them up pretty easily; It turns out netizens are loving how Tower of God started out! From the anime's artwork to its voice acting, this much-anticipated series has every making of a hit. Now, time will only tell how Tower of God sees itself through season one, but fans have hope it will live up to the hype. And if not, well - the fans you will see below will surely be left feeling disappointed:
LEGGGGGGGO
HOLY F-CKING SHIT THE OPENING OF TOWER OF GOD IS AMAZING
LETS F-CKING GOOOOO
TOWER OF GOD TAKE OVER STARTS TODAY!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JhPYovRVRp— Skillam (@Skillam_) April 1, 2020
Attention Grabber
Tower of God Episode 1. The first episode is always the deciding episode for me of whether or not to watch or drop the anime. I can fortunately say that this is an anime to definitely watch, amazing first episode. #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/vg6S3AQn1B— Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) April 1, 2020
Error: Overload
The aesthetic for #TowerOfGod animation is amazing I love it soo much already!!! I can't wait for next week !!🥳 pic.twitter.com/uRs6142hyL— 𝕐𝕒𝕠 ☾ (@Pandre115) April 1, 2020
The Best
Tower of God first episode was 10/10 I love the animation
People need to go on Webtoon and start reading like I did recently #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/KusC4MgVxp— Liam [Spade Kingdom]♠️👑 (@LiamWC_97) April 1, 2020
Same TBH
mood after tower of god's first episode pic.twitter.com/IP5DPfszU9— milosh (@dumbyuu) April 1, 2020
Let It Go
WHAT THE, TOWER OF GOD OP IS SO F GOOD!! MY HYPE JUST SHOT OFF THROUGH THE ROOF.pic.twitter.com/zMI0lnQKlQ— dionne (@animellectual) April 1, 2020
We Approve
Loved the first episode of #TowerOfGod! 💙 Great OP, great ED, great background scoring, great art, good enough animation & most importantly, I liked the story. I hope we get to see many more epic showdowns and stuffs throughout! 10/10 start for me! 💙 pic.twitter.com/XVNMyZNEb9— Ayush Basu (@abasu0819) April 1, 2020
