Tower of God Premiere Leaves Fans Begging for New Episodes

Tower of God became one of South Korea's biggest comics without many manga readers knowing. The web-comic broke barriers when it began serialization a few years back, and it has since become one of Webtoon's greatest stories. Now, Tower of God has hit up the otaku world with its first-ever anime, and its premiere is hitting all the right notes with fans.

Today, fans got to witness the start of a journey when Tower of God debuted. The show hit up Crunchyroll to the delight of thousands who've been awaiting its release. The gorgeous anime began Bam's adventure in earnest as audiences were let in on the so-called Tower of God that the series' heroes are determined to scale.

(Photo: Telecom Animation Film)

You can see a slew of reactions below but we can sum them up pretty easily; It turns out netizens are loving how Tower of God started out! From the anime's artwork to its voice acting, this much-anticipated series has every making of a hit. Now, time will only tell how Tower of God sees itself through season one, but fans have hope it will live up to the hype. And if not, well - the fans you will see below will surely be left feeling disappointed:

