Netflix Releases Full Trailer for The Midnight Gospel from Adventure Time Creator (Exclusive)

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next project from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward, the adult animated series The Midnight Gospel set to launch on Netflix shortly. Co-created with comedian Duncan Trussell, the two are taking Trussell's experiences as a podcast host and applying it as a psychedelic trip through time, space, and everywhere else, complete with interviews from all walks of life in the multiverse. While we've only seen a small tease for the show so far, ComicBook.com is proud to debut the first full look at The Midnight Gospel ahead of its debut on Netflix.

Trussell wrote a note detailing the origins of The Midnight Gospel and his collaboration with Pendleton Ward, explaining how a simple idea grew to become a grandiose exploration of life, culture, society, and everything else in our existence.

"Years ago I got an email from Pendleton Ward, the creator of Adventure Time, telling me he enjoyed my podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour . We soon became friends and Pendleton eventually came to me with an idea of how to do an animated version of my podcast. He said: 'It’s like we replace the dialogue of Indiana Jones with podcast conversations.'

This was the beginning of The Midnight Gospel, a show about Clancy, a slacker "spacecaster" who lives in another dimension called 'The Chromatic Ribbon.' This is a place where simulation farmers use powerful bio-computers to simulate universes where they harvest technology. Because Clancy isn't taking care of his universe simulator, all the planets within it are going through their own unique apocalypse, and the beings living in these other worlds are the guests Clancy interviews for his Space-Cast 'The Midnight Gospel.'"

"The Midnight Gospel is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds. Created by Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and Duncan Trussell (Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast), and animated by Titmouse."

The Midnight Gospel debuts on Netflix on April 20th.

