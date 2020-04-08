No Guns Life Season 2 Gets Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

No Guns Life was one of the strangest anime series to drop last year, featuring a mercenary cyborg looking to take on jobs that involve his robotic brethren, but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for the arrival of the second season as the Corona Virus pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into the original plans. With the original debut scheduled for this week, April 9th specifically, a new release date has yet to be confirmed for the return of Juzo Inui, the protagonist of the series who happens to have a revolver for a head!

The anime series walked us through the first season of the world of the "Extended", a class of cyborgs that have abilities far above your regular Joe, as Juzo found himself in a tricky situation of protecting a mysterious young boy with a seemingly never ending series of threats.

The Official No Guns Life Twitter Account shared the news that the second season would be postponed due to the Corona Virus pandemic, letting fans know that when a new date was chosen, they would be sure to let the world know when Juzo returned!

The translated Tweet reads as such:

"The TV anime “No Guns Life” is scheduled to be broadcast from April 9th, but due to the spread of the new coronavirus, broadcasting and distribution have been postponed. The new start date will be announced on HP and Twitter as soon as it is decided. We will start it from "Episode 1" with the postponement."

What do you think of the disappointing news that No Guns Life season two would be delayed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Extended!

