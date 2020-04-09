My Hero Academia to Sell Real-Life Version of Jiro's Bass

The fourth season of My Hero Academia may have come to a close, but that isn't stopping the recent story lines from finding their way into the public eye in brand new ways with the bass played by Jiro finding its way into the real world with this upcoming merchandise! Jiro, during the Cultural Festival Arc, lead the rest of her fellow classmates into forming a band that was the shining spot of the fun fair run by UA Academy. Though Gentle Criminal attempted to stop the performance, it went off without a hitch and Class 1-A killed it!

Jiro, "The Earphone Jack hero", has a unique quirk among many of the professional and aspiring heroes out there, having two "jacks" that act as her ears. Obviously, her powers allow her have insanely increased hearing but she can also let loose a devastating sonic attack under the right circumstances. As season four showed us a bit more of her background and her relationship with her family, it was revealed that Jiro was born into a musical family and her decision to become a professional hero was one that made her leave family's traditional occupation as musicians.

Twitter User AitaiKiMochi shared the upcoming Edwards' Bass Guitar that will allow fans to play like Jiro from My Hero Academia and the rock band formed by Class 1-A with a retail price of $1640, so this will certainly be an item for the more wealthy fans of the franchise:

Edwards will be recreating the actual bass that Jiro uses in the Cultural Festival Arc!!! The bass retail value will be 179,300yen (approximately $1,640 USD)!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/8EqJNxwgmE — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 6, 2020

With Season Four having come to a close of the popular super hero anime, the manga has continued marching forward with the "Paranormal Liberation War", giving Jiro a big role in the battle between the heroes and villains of the world. With the Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes of the world clashing, there have already been some big casualties that have us hoping that all the students of UA Academy are able to survive the huge encounter!

What do you think of this replica of Jiro's bass guitar? Will you be picking it up to form a band of your own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

