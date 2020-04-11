Food Wars Final Season Debuts Opening, Ending Themes

Food Wars' anime finally debuted the first episode of its fifth and final season, and it answered quite a few questions fans had over how it was going to be approaching the final arcs of the series. The three arcs after the end of the Central arc from last season were some of the most divisive in the entire series, and some even wanted the anime to skip adapting them altogether. Well, it turns out that this is half the case as one of the arcs was entirely skipped over and another ended with this first episode.

The final season, Food Wars: The Fifth Plate, will be adapting the divisive BLUE arc of the series and the new opening and ending themes reflect this shift to the final arc. The new opening theme is "Last Chapter" as performed by nano.RIPE, and you can check that out in the video above. The new ending theme for the series is titled "Crossing Road" as performed by Mai Fuchigami, and you can find it below.

Food Wars' fourth season came to an end with a new status quo, and shot right past the Hot Spring Investigation arc that introduces the Noirs that will play a crucial role in the final arc of the series. Either way, the premiere episode of the fifth season adapts the Beach Exam arc and resolves it in due time. This means that the final arc of the series will officially kick off in full with the next episode.

Soma Yukihira and the other members of the Elite Ten were introduced to the BLUE tournament at the end of the premiere as it gathers elite chefs under 25 to compete. It's a tournament Soma's father was once supposed to compete in before he quit his elite chef life, and one that will bring Soma and Erina in for some strange family shenanigans as they take on the final antagonists of the series.

With the manga's ending being so divisive, Food Wars fans will be keeping an eye on the final season to see how it all shakes out in the end. But how did you feel about the first episode of Food Wars: The Fifth Plate? What do you think of its opening and ending themes? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

