Kevin Smith Gives Update on His Masters of the Universe Netflix Series

If you were worried Netflix had put Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe series on the backburner during the current Hollywood shutdown, no worries — Smith is still hard at work developing the series as much as he can remotely. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith and his co-host Marc Bernardin started talking about the projects they had started working on at home while unable to take meetings or go into traditional writer's rooms. That's when Smith revealed work on Masters of the Universe: Revelation has continued as both animation work and writing on the continuation of the classic series continues.

"I have been working on Masters of the Universe, but that's circling back over on stuff that's been done," Smith says. "I saw two animatics for episodes one and two and they're f-cking outstanding, but I was like 'Oh my God, I can write in some more dialogue.' So I wrote another page down that I could throw in while fights are going on and stuff, but that's just circling over stuff that's been done. But you can feel productive. It's breaking new ground where I'm like 'Take it forward,' and that's what I'm gonna spend the next week doing, just taking my head out of the news and putting my head into my fake f-cking mall."

As you know by now, Revelation picks up immediately following the events of the original Masters of the Universe series and features a star-studded voice cast that includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Mewes, Tony Todd, Phil Lamarr, Kevin Conroy, Alicia Silverstone, and Justin Long to name a few.

Netflix's official description of Masters of the Universe: Revelation can be found below.

"A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.