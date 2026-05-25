One Piece Reveals Fan-Favorite Straw Hat’s Surprise Origin After 19 Years

Warning! Major spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1183 to follow! One Piece has reached a new phase of the Elbaph arc as the series’ greatest villain has made their move at last, and the newest chapter is digging deep into the past with a surprising new origin story for one of the Straw Hats. The Elbaph arc has reached a new peak as its latest developments have begun to answer some of the biggest questions fans have had over the years. But even more questions have popped up as a result of these answers.

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The legendary island of giants has had some connection to many of the Straw Hats’ past, but it also turns out that Brook is connected in a way that no fan could have expected. After teasing someone related to his past when he suddenly recognized the Holy Knight Gunko, and she in turn had recognized him, the newest One Piece chapter has kicked off a new flashback revealing an even more surprising origin story for Brook 19 years after his original debut in the series.

One Piece Chapter 1183 Gives Brook New Origin 19 Years Later

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One Piece Chapter 1183 continues pulling at the thread of Brook and Gunko recognizing one another by revealing that she shares the face with a princess that Brook had known in the past. He explains that it’s impossible because she should be in her 70s by this point, and wonders whether or not she’s being controlled. As the Straw Hats begin to think about what to do about the current Holy Knight threat, he explains that the two of them come from his original homeland that no longer exists, the Kingdom of Esperia. A land of musicians and craftsman.

A new flashback then reveals Brook’s home of Esperia 70 years ago in the West Blue. He was a quick-drawing sword fighter in his 20s and the leader of a squad of fighters in the region that directly served under the king and queen. As for Gunko as she’s currently known, she appears to be a young child named Shuri who was very attached to Brook at the time. The brief look we get at the kingdom in this chapter reveals an era of peace, and that’s likely not going to last for too much longer.

What Does This Flashback Mean for Brook?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

While Brook’s initial origin story already seemed to have a lot of weight to it thanks to his ties to Laboon, Oda has added yet another surprising layer to his character with the reveal here. It’s not been revealed he is much more important to the history of the world than initially expected, and his ties to Gunko are going to be what helps to bridge the gap in the more intense fights against Imu and the Holy Knights to come. As for his former kingdom, we’re likely going to get more key answers with how it was ultimately wiped out.

One Piece fans have seen a lot of kingdoms destroyed and wiped from history through the course of the series so far, and the same case might happen here. It could be that Brook’s home was wiped away by a threat tied further into Imu’s own past, and it further reveals just how important of a group the Straw Hats have ended up becoming in such a short time traveling together across the sea.

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