Major Netflix Anime Confirms Release Date for Next Season 2 Update

A major Shonen Jump anime is gearing up for its return to Netflix with a second season later this year, and has revealed when the next major update for the new episodes is on the way. It’s been a big year for anime on Netflix so far, and it’s likely going to be an even bigger year as 2026 continues with the platform. Not only do they already have a strong , but there are lots of other shows coming down the pipeline through the year too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptation for Kouji Miura’s Blue Box is now in the works for a release with Netflix later this Fall, but thankfully it’s not going to be that much longer before we get to see a new update on how the episodes are coming along. Blue Box is going to be one of the many shows revealing something new as part of Anime Expo 2026 this July, and has confirmed that they will also be sharing new information about the upcoming second season too.

🟦 Don’t miss the official "Blue Box" panel with special guests Yoshino Aoyama (Japanese voice of Yumeka) and Zach Aguilar (English voice of Taiki)! Relive the most unforgettable moments from Season 1, get the latest information on Season 2, and score exclusive giveaways! 🎁



☑️… pic.twitter.com/2r7eEr2bVs — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 20, 2026

Blue Box will be taking the stage during Anime Expo 2026 with a panel coming on Friday, July 3rd. This panel will not only talk about some of the biggest moments from the first season and feature special giveaways for those in attendance, but they will also be revealing more information about the now in the works second season. This panel will also feature the Japanese voice actor behind Yumeka, Yoshino Aoyama, and the English voice actor behind Taiki, Zach Aguilar. And it’s likely going to be a great update considering the new season is coming our way soon.

Blue Box Season 2 will be making its broadcast debut on October 4th in Japan, but Netflix has yet to confirm the release date for international territories as of the time of this writing. It’s slated to drop sometime in October, but this Anime Expo 2026 panel would be the perfect opportunity to confirm a proper release date. There will also be some changes behind the scenes as while the voice cast is set to return, there will be some staff shake ups for the new episodes.

What’s New for Blue Box Season 2?

Courtesy of Netflix

Blue Box Season 2 has some significant shifts with Daisuke Sako taking over as director from Yuichiro Yano seen with the first season. The production studio has changed too with Electric Circus handling the animation instead of Telecom Animation Film from the first time around. But Yuki Kakihara will be returning from the first season to provide the scripts for the new episodes, and Miho Tanino returns to provide the new character designs for the coming episodes.

Blue Box Season 2 will also feature a returning voice cast of Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kito as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu, Shogo Sakata as Ryosuke Nishida, Anna Nagase as Nagisa Funami, and more. Kouji Miura will likely be ending the manga’s run later this year as it makes it way through its final arc, so this new season has even more riding on it to succeed.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!